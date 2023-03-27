Congress candidates get pep talk by leaders

March 27, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A number of Congress candidates, some of them first-timers in the electoral arena, and whose names figured in the first list released on Saturday, underwent training in election management from party’s election veterans here on Monday.

In more than an hour-long training in which about 50 candidates took part, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar - veterans of many high voltage electoral battles in their careers - gave a pep talk to the candidates, many of whom will be testing their electoral fortunes on their debut. The Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala was also present. The Congress announced a list of 124 candidates on Saturday.

Party sources said that besides the training in election management, candidates were asked to reach the Congress guarantee card to every home and highlight the failures of the BJP. The candidates have been asked to take local leaders in their respective constituencies into confidence and work unitedly.

Days after announcing the first list of candidates, the Congress screening committee sat down to finalise candidates in rest of the 100 constituencies.

Meanwhile, many BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, including the defeated JD (S) candidate at K.R. Pet in 2019 Devaraj, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s one time confidante and three time MP Manjunath Kunnur and several other BJP leaders from Shivamogga joined the Congress on Monday.