Congress candidate will vacate her house in Shivamogga after elections, says Kumar Bangarappa

May 01, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP leader Madhu Bangarappa has said that his sister, Geetha Shivarajkumar, contesting for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket, will vacate her house in Shivamogga soon after the elections, as she did last time.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar Bangarappa said the Congress candidate had no vote in Shivamogga. She exercised her franchise in Bengaluru. “Soon after the election, she will vacate her house in Shivamogga. Either on the evening of May 7, the polling day, or on June 4, she will move back to Bengaluru. She will lose the election. No doubt,” he said.

Coming down heavily on his younger brother Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, Mr. Kumar Bangarappa wanted to know in which college he (Madhu Bangarappa) studied PU. “Let him clarify how he got the degree certificate. He needs proper primary schooling,” he said.

Referring to his brother-in-law and actor Shivarajkumar’s campaign in the constituency, the BJP leader said the actor had been misusing the name of Kannada thespian Rajkumar in the campaign. “Rajkumar had never shown interest in getting into politics. However, Mr. Shivarajkumar has been misleading the public on this. The Congress leaders are misusing the name of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa as well,” he alleged.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and other leaders were present at the press conference.

