Congress candidate Shreyas Patel denies allegations of Devaraje Gowda

May 07, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shreyas M. Patel, Congress candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, has denied the allegations of his involvement in the cases against JD(S) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to press persons on Tuesday, Mr. Shreyas Patel said neither any of the victims contacted him, nor he contacted them. “BJP leader and advocate G. Devaraje Gowda has made baseless allegations against me. I did not meet anybody in the hotel that Devaraje Gowda referred to in his press conference. I am contemplating moving a lawsuit against him,” he said.

He also challenged the opponents to prove his involvement in the case in any way. “Let there be an inquiry to take out the CCTV camera footage in the hotel. If there is any evidence to show my involvement, I will quit politics. I will resign, if I am elected in the counting of votes, scheduled for June,” he said.

