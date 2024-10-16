Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha was chosen only after consultation with leaders, says Lakshman

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman said he was chosen as the party candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency only after consultation with party leaders in all the Assembly constituencies of the parliamentary segment.

When reporters brought to his notice the reported statement by Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda that the party lost Mysuru Lok Sabha seat as the right candidate had not been chosen, Mr. Lakshman said his name was finalised only after party leaders sought the consent of not only Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, who was also a contender for the ticket but also MLAs and the defeated candidates of Assembly elections in the Lok Sabha segment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held one-to-one talks with the leaders in all assembly constituencies before finalising the candidate.

He remarked the BJP led by 57,000 votes in Chamaraja Assembly constituency represented by Harish Gowda during the last Lok Sabha elections and sought to know why people did not vote for Congress seeing the sitting MLA in the constituency.

However, he also said that he does not want to lay the blame for his loss at anybody’s doorstep. “All I can say is I was not fated to win,” he said.

Mr. Lakshman also expressed hope that the State government will appoint a strict IAS officer as an administrator to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to “clean up” the mess in the Authority.

Officials remaining posted in MUDA for a long period of time is among the reasons for the mess prevailing in the authority, he said.

