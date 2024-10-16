GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha was chosen only after consultation with leaders, says Lakshman

Published - October 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman said he was chosen as the party candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency only after consultation with party leaders in all the Assembly constituencies of the parliamentary segment.

When reporters brought to his notice the reported statement by Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda that the party lost Mysuru Lok Sabha seat as the right candidate had not been chosen, Mr. Lakshman said his name was finalised only after party leaders sought the consent of not only Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, who was also a contender for the ticket but also MLAs and the defeated candidates of Assembly elections in the Lok Sabha segment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held one-to-one talks with the leaders in all assembly constituencies before finalising the candidate.

He remarked the BJP led by 57,000 votes in Chamaraja Assembly constituency represented by Harish Gowda during the last Lok Sabha elections and sought to know why people did not vote for Congress seeing the sitting MLA in the constituency.

However, he also said that he does not want to lay the blame for his loss at anybody’s doorstep. “All I can say is I was not fated to win,” he said.

Mr. Lakshman also expressed hope that the State government will appoint a strict IAS officer as an administrator to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to “clean up” the mess in the Authority.

Officials remaining posted in MUDA for a long period of time is among the reasons for the mess prevailing in the authority, he said.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.