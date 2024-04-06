Congress candidate campaigns in Arabavi

April 06, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar organised a Congress campaign meeting in Arabavi, that is considered a bastion of the Gokak-based Jarkiholi clan on Friday. She addressed supporters and sought votes for Mrinal Hebbalkar, Congress candidate and her son.

She said that Jagadish Shettar had always worked against the interests of Belagavi. “He conspired to shift IIT and IIIT to Hubballi–Dharwad. He delayed the expansion of the Belagavi airport as he wanted Hubballi airport to develop in a short time. Mr. Shettar also ensured that oxygen cylinders meant for Belagavi were diverted to the twin cities. It is unfortunate that he is claiming that he is not an outsider. How can we support someone who has done great injustice to people of this district. He may think he will get the support of the people of Belagavi, but he will not. The people know the truth,’‘ he said.

She said that the Congress had treated Mr. Shettar with great respect as he was made a member of the Legislative Council, even though he had lost the Assembly polls. But Mr Shettar, returned to the BJP. He was criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former CM Yeddiyurappa and other BJP leaders only three months ago is now praising them and seeking votes in the name of the PM, she said.

The Congress government has kept its promises. It has not only implemented welfare schemes in the form of guarantees, but also started several irrigation and development works. Several taluks of Belagavi have benefitted from them, she said. Congress is the only party that works for the welfare of the poor and deprived, she said.

Candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar said the response to his campaign was positive and encouraging.

“When when my mother contested for the Lok Sabha in 2014, she had got a massive lead in Arabavi constituency. An outsider will be here only till the elections. He will not be found here later. But I am like the son of your family, and will be here all the time,” he said. Local leaders were present.

