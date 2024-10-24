Congress candidate Annapurna files nomination papers in Sandur

Congress candidate in Sandur Assembly Constituency E. Annapurna filed her nomination papers in Sandur on Thursday.

She was accompanied by Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Housing Minister and Ballari in-charge B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, legislators B. Nagendra, B.M. Nagaraj, N.T. Srinivas and party leaders Bhima Naik, P.T. Parameshwar Naik, Allam Veerabhadrappa, N.M. Nabi and others.

Earlier in the day, she visited Kumaraswamy Temple in Sandur with family members and offered a special puja to the deity before proceeding to the office of the Returning Officer in a procession.

Performing cultural teams, including Hagaluvesha, Nandikolu Kunita, Tasharam Dol and Veeragase, were part of the grand procession that began from the APMC Yard and ended near the Tahsildar’s office.

Mr. Lad then led Ms. Annapurna into the chamber of the Returning Officer Rajesh H.D.

“With the help of brother Santosh [Lad] and husband Tukaram, who are like a pair of bullocks, I will strive for the development of Sandur. For the first time in the history of Sandur, a woman has got an opportunity to contest the Assembly elections on Congress ticket and I will make use of it,” Ms. Annapurna told mediapersons after filing her nomination papers.

When asked whether BJP leader and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy’s entry into Ballari and Sandur will disturb Congress’ prospects, Mr. Khan claimed that Sandur has always been a stronghold of the Congress and none can snatch it from the party.

“Sandur is a Congress fort. Neither [Mr.] Janardhan Reddy nor anybody else for that matter can disturb the balance of power. We will win for sure,” Mr. Khan said.