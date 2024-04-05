GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress campaign shifting gears to reach out to more voters

April 05, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
M. Lakshman of Congress and Harish Gowda, MLA, campaigning at the Devaraja Market in Mysuru on Friday.

M. Lakshman of Congress and Harish Gowda, MLA, campaigning at the Devaraja Market in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Congress campaign in Mysuru has shifted gears to cover multiple assembly segments in a bid to reach out to more number of voters.

M. Lakshman who covered parts of industrial areas around Mysuru during the last few days, interacted with vendors of the Devaraja Market and highlighted the five guarantee schemes which were proving to be beneficial for those who are socially and economically backward.

Mr. Lakshman said the guarantee schemes have had a cushioning effect on the economically backward people while for farmers it has helped bear the brunt of drought to some extent.

While the Congress had sought out the employees and workers of BEML and other units on Thursday, Mr. Lakshman called on the staff of Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) and distributed pamphlets that highlighted the various pro-people and the five guarantee schemes introduced by the State government.

Even at Devaraja Market Mr. Lakshman, accompanied by the local MLA Harish Gowda, distributed the pamphlets to every vendor in the market and spoke of the welfare programmes launched by the Congress.

With the elections just three weeks away and realising the imperatives of greater campaign coverage, the Congress covered parts of Chamundeswari and Chamaraja assembly segments which comes under Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

