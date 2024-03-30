Congress campaign in Mysuru hits rural hinterland 

March 30, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress which is embroiled with BJP in a straight fight in the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency entered the rural hinterland of Hunsur on Saturday, March 30, in a bid to galvanise the rank and file besides wooing the voters with development as its key plank.

Congress candidate M. Lakshman – who was accompanied by senior party leaders – said that he would strive for the comprehensive development of the constituency and Karnataka.

Describing himself as a commoner who worked his way up and was exposed to problems confronting the public, Mr. Lakshman said he would strive day and night to redress the issues plaguing the public and raise their voice.

‘’Be it the Cauvery issue or tobacco farmers’ grievances, I am well aware of the subjects and would raise the issue with the persons concerned in the government to ensure justice to the people of the constituency,’’ said Mr. Lakshman.

Drawing attention to the employment potential in Mysuru and Kodagu in the tourism sector, Mr. Lakshman said that he would try to promote the sector while accusing the BJP of not doing much related to it.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh said that only Congress can provide the kind of leadership that was required to make India a developed country and it was imperative to vote for Congress for the growth and development of India.

He said people of the State have tried and tested the BJP but are fed up with their non-performance. In the forthcoming elections, the BJP candidates will face defeat, said Mr. Venkatesh.

He said that Mr. Lakshman had fought many public issues as an activist and his experience in social activism will come in handy as an MP to deliver and live up to people’s expectations.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadecappa said Congress was the only party that had launched a slew of projects for the welfare of the poor, the impoverished, and the socially backward sections of society. It had upheld the interest of the workers, women, Dalits, and hence a vote for Congress would ensure the continuity of these programmes, he added.

Mr. Mahadevappa alleged that there was a threat to the Constitution by the BJP and hence, it was the responsibility of all concerned to fight and save the Constitution for which it was imperative to ensure the victory of Mr. Lakshman by a big margin.

H.P. Manjunath, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLAs, D.Thimmaiah, MLC, Congress district president B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present.

