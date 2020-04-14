Congress calls PM’s speech ‘hollow and disappointing’

The Karnataka Congress leaders slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, calling it “hollow” and that he had “disappointed” the farming community and the industry by not announcing any economic package for their revival.

“It’s is unfortunate and shocking to all of us. We expected an economic package to support the poor, farmers, unorganised sectors, and industry that required much needed support during the lockdown,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said.

Reacting to the lockdown extension till May 3 by the Prime Minister, Mr. Shivakumar said the party welcomed the decision but expressed his displeasure for not offering any relief measure to uplift the economy which has been facing severe slump. “The manufacturing, service, agriculture, and medical sectors were looking for some relief but that was not the talking point of the Prime Minister,” he told presspersons.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets that he was “disappointed” that there was no measure announced to improve the economy, which is at the lowest ebb in the last three decades.

‘Economy has collapsed’

“The economy has collapsed. Never ever in 30 years it had witnessed such a downfall. Industries are closing down,” he said. However, he added that the nature of the disease was still unknown and it is better to take all precautions to save the lives. Noting that farmers’ issues were still unaddressed, Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted: “They are throwing their produce as there is no adequate market. Inputs for next growing season are not adequate. Their problems are compounding due to govt.’s lack of interest. This safeguard is in the interest of the country too.” In another tweet, the Congress leader said many migrants are still stranded in different parts of the country and Mr Modi had failed to take inclusive measures.

The KPCC also tweeted saying: “BJP govt. is unprepared for life after lockdown. Are there plans for getting workers back to factories, segregating working stations on shop floor, fumigating work places every few hours, securing workplace and force for business continuity plans and putting economy back on tract again”.