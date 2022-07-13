Congress cadres stage protest against ‘substandard’ road works

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 20:23 IST

Alleging substandard road works, members of the Congress staged a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday and demanded immediate action.

Staging protest near Murugha Mutt, the Congress workers said that the incessant rain had exposed the shoddy road works with hundreds of potholes appearing on all newly laid roads.

The protestors alleged that the officials who were hand in gloves with the contractors and elected representatives were the root cause for the bad shape of roads.

The road being built under Tender Sure from old Deputy Superintendent of Police Office Circle till Murugha Mutt had exposed the poor quality work as potholes had already appeared on the road. And, improper execution of the work was causing hardships to the residents of the city.

Leading the protest, Prakash Kekare, Arvind Egangoudar, Basavaraj Jadav, Santosh Neeralketti and others urged the government to strict action against the contractor and all those officials involved.