Congress cadres protest in Kalaburagi over ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

Police detain Congress MLA and leaders

As many as 50 protestors including senior Congress leaders were detained on Friday after they staged a demonstration in Kalaburagi to express resentment over the enforcement directorate’s (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress leader and Opposition Chief Whip in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ajay Singh and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre alleged that the BJP-led government was misusing the investigation agencies.

Mr. Khandre alleged that the enforcement directorate seems to be working under the BJP party rather than the government. Their intention is to suppress every voice being raised against the government. The agencies should work in a free and fair manner instead of playing hand in glove with the government.

The agitators raised slogans against the BJP government for allegedly using ED to harass Sonia Gandhi in a case that does not involve financial transaction of a single rupee. The leaders also questioned the necessity of reopening the case that was closed five years ago after it was found that the trustees, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had no role in alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.

The Congress leaders and party workers were gathered at Jagat Circle for the demonstration, but before they could take out a procession, the police detained them for few hours and then released.