Congress blames Minister for COVID-19 cases in Shivamogga

A health worker checks the temperature of pilgrims who arrived in Shivamogga after a visit to the Om Shakti temple in Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu, on January 5, 2022.

Hassan

11 January 2022 18:32 IST

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa had arranged for devotees’ visit to Om Shakti temple in Tamil Nadu, alleges Congress district president H.S. Sundaresh

Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh has alleged that COVID-19 cases increased in Shivamogga because of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. The Minister had arranged a special trip for hundreds of people to Om Shakti temple in Tamil Nadu, and many of the devotees had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home.

In a media conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Sundaresh said the district did not have any Covid-19 case. But, within a couple of days, the number increased to over 100. “Mr. Eshwarappa had arranged trips to Tamil Nadu. I appeal to the Governor to dismiss him from the cabinet,” he said.

Hundreds of devotees had travelled to the Om Shakti temple at Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu in 82 buses from Shivamogga. The district administration should take samples of all those who travelled to the neighbouring State and ensure that all of them are quarantined. “The Congress party had demanded this earlier. However, the administration did not take our demand seriously. Only a few people were subjected to COVID tests,” he said.

On the Congress party’s padayatra over the Mekedatu issue, Mr. Sundaresh said around 2,000 people from Shivamogga district would take part in the campaign on January 19.