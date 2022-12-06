Congress blames BJP for rise in number of rowdies

December 06, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the number of rowdies in the State has increased by 10,000 in the last four years, from 22,000 rowdies at the end of the tenure of Siddaramaiah in 2018.

KPCC general secretary M. Lakshman and KPCC media wing vice-chairman Ramesh Babu told presspersons that the number of rowdies in Bengaluru increased from 3,000 to 6,620 during the last four years. “There are 1,000 active rowdies in Bengaluru and 8,000 in the State,” they said.

Both leaders alleged that 60 rowdies have decided to join the BJP and already 36 gangsters have joined. The BJP has listed the names of 150 rowdies to join the party, they alleged.

The State BJP leadership was embarrassed after its top leaders shared the stage with criminal ‘Silent’ Sunil a few days ago.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok lashed out at the Opposition saying “the Congress is a factory for preparing rowdies”.

