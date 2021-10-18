Congress, BJP Twitter spat turn personal

In the heat of bypolls to Hanagal and Sindgi assembly constituencies, Congress and BJP were involved in a spat in Twitter after the former called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an 'illiterate'.

"Congress had built schools. Despite this Mr. Modi did not study. There was an adult education programme, but he still did not study. Though there is prohibition on begging, those who are addicted to easy life by begging are turning citizens into beggars. The country is suffering because of illiterate Modi," Karnataka Congress said in a series of tweets in Kannada with a hashtag #illiterateModi (#hebbattugirakimodi).

In another tweet, the Karnataka Congress said: "Speech does not come without a teleprompter! His play in external affairs does not start without translators! A person who quit studies to beg does not understand the economy! Fashionable attire, free publicity and speech full of lies is his strength!" Claiming that petrol and diesel would have been made available at Rs. 66 and Rs. 55 if there was Congress government, it said: "Prices of essential commodities have gone up due to the Government's tax terrorism. The BJP has plans to rob people to provide to industrialists. The country is struggling because illiterate Modi does not understand people's problems."

Suggesting the prime minister to change his name, the Karnataka Congress said: "The Prime Minister who does not speak on ground realities can change his name to Mounendra Modi. Silence on price rise, Chinese aggression, farmers killing, Kashmir killing, Adani port drugs seizure, unemployment."

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP said: "Though there were enough schools, a 50 years old and a senior youth leader did not study in India at all. Though there was an adult education programme, Pappu did not grow mentally. He is wandering like a beggar that he would become prime minister because his great grand-father and father were prime ministers." The BJP in the past too used such names to refer Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.