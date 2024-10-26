Congress, BJP hold roadshows in Shiggaon

Shiggaon town witnessed huge road shows by both Congress and BJP on Friday, the last day for filing nomination papers for the byelection to Shiggaon Assembly Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the roadshow of Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan was led by Ministers Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, district-in-charge Minister Shivanand Patil and some MLAs, the BJP roadshow of its nominee Bharath Bommai was led by former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and a host of other leaders.

Participating in the Congress nomination procession, Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that he would retire from politics if ex-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai showed one house given by him when in power. Mr. Bommai had created no development but kept talking about giving houses, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mocking Mr. Bommai, district-in-charge Minister Shivanand Patil said that while claiming that he would get ticket for others, Mr. Bommai ended up with the ticket for his son.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi expressed confidence of a Congress win in Shiggaon and said he would go to each doorstep to canvass for the party candidate.

‘Save State from misrule’

Leading the roadshow held to mark the nomination, Mr. Bommai made an appeal to the voters to elect his son Bharath with a huge margin to save the State from Congress misrule. He said former Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Joshi had built BJP and because of their work and cooperation, Shiggaon had seen overall development. BJP nominee Bharath Bommai said he would make all out efforts to ensure that his father’s dream of Shiggaon development materialised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to the electorate to help Mr. Bharath Bommai win by a large margin. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy appealed to the voters to reject the ‘anti-Dalit’ Congress government which had siphoned off funds of the Valmiki Development Corporation.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comprehensive development of the nation was taking place, while the Congress had only indulged in appeasement politics. Listing out the reforms of Union government and development done in Shiggaon, he said if development had to continue in Shiggaon, Bharath Bommai should be elected.

MP Govind Karjol, former Ministers Byrati Basavaraj and Murugesh Nirani made vote appeals for BJP nominee.

Former Ministers C.C. Patil, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and others took part in the roadshow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.