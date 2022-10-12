Congress, BJP fight over Modi-Nehru comparison

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa along with other party leaders at the Jan Sankalp Yatra in Hosapete on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Taking exception to Congress leaders who said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not worthy of comparison to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked whether he could talk of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi in a similar vein.

“When we say that one should not make offensive statements against Mr. Modi who is uniting the people of India, Mr. Siddaramaiah makes illogical arguments. Because of Mr. Modi, the industry and health sectors in the country are receiving huge foreign investments. As per a recent World Bank report, India has managed to balance its economy despite the looming recession at the global level,” Mr. Bommai said while addressing the Jan Sankalp Yatra in Hosapete on Wednesday.

Pointing to the Congress leaders’ remarks that people in the State were living in fear under the BJP rule, the Chief Minister said that those involved in illegal activities and Congressmen were in fear and not the common people.

“If Congress gives details of any scams in my government, we will take action. If they don’t have faith in us, let them lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta. The Congress government closed the Lokayukta Police and opened the Anti-Corruption Bureau to cover up their scams. With the Lokayukta police division resuming its work, Congress scams are coming to light. The guilty will face the punishment and Congress’ real face will be unveiled,” Mr. Bommai said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, justified his statement calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “baccha” [child] by stating that it was his response to Mr. Gandhi’s “cheap comments” against Mr. Modi.

“It was my response to Mr. Gandhi’s absurd attack against Mr. Modi. The entire world is looking at Mr. Modi with astonishment and BJP workers should intensively protest and respond if anybody makes light of him,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.