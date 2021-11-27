Congress, BJP equally responsible for India’s pathetic economic condition: Baragur Ramachandrappa

Expressing concerns over the rapidly widening gap between the rich and poor in the country, Kannada writer Baragur Ramachandrappa held both Congress and the BJP equally responsible for the deteriorating economic condition getting glaringly manifested in growing poverty, unemployment and hunger, apart from cultural degradation.

“It was Congress government at the Centre that had sowed the seed of global capitalist exploitation in the country by opening the floodgates in the name of globalisation and liberalisation in the early 1990s. The globalisation-liberalisation policies were meant for opening all sectors for global capitalist plunder. The process of selling the valuable Public Sector Units to corporate companies and privatisation of all possible sectors gathered a new pace. Service-oriented health and education sectors became new areas of business. The capitalists who opened educational institutions with huge investments to make profits became educationists. As a result, poverty and unemployment began rapidly growing. The divide between the rich and poor started getting widened. All the subsequent governments contributed to this economic deterioration. The implementation of these policies and deterioration of economy gathered new momentum in the last few years under the current government at the centre with the country witnessing the highest unemployment in the last 45 years,” Mr. Ramachandrappa said.

He was addressing a youth gathering after inaugurating the 5th State Conference of All India Democratic Youth Organisation in Kalaburagi on November 27.

Terming the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) as a leap ahead in the privatisation of the education sector, the rebellion writer said the policy would encourage the replacement of public educational institutions with private ones and make education a commodity that could be purchased by the rich.

“With the enforcement of the NEP-2020, the number of private schools, colleges and universities and deemed universities would increase. The government regulations, like reservations to economically and socially backward communities, would not apply to these institutions which would gradually take the places of public educational institutions. The policy would thus make education a high-priced commodity that is inaccessible to poor people. It also turns the elected government into a mute spectator,” Mr. Ramachandrappa said.

Speaking on the current political scenario in the country, the writer said that the people in power had switched from principle-based politics to opportunist politics.

“Politicians changing parties and their loyalties find thousands of reasons... They make all possible attempts to divert you from real issues such as poverty and unemployment to emotional issues such as religion. There is a huge task before us to make the youth aware of the designs and prepare them for a fight for real issues,” he said.

Recalling the incidents of burning of a copy of the Indian Constitution with anti-Ambedkar slogans and a mock shooting of Mahatma Gandhi’s effigy on his death anniversary, Mr. Ramachandrappa said that the two incidents indicated the direction that India was moving towards.

State secretary of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) K. Uma, AIDYO national president Ramanjanappa Aldalli, national secretary Prathibha Nayak, State president M. Umadevi and State secretary G. Shashikumar, Gulbarga University reader Ramesh Landonkar and others were present.