Congress, BJP agree for discussion on PSI recruitment scam after heated debate in Karnataka Assembly

A file photo of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka Government informed the Legislative Assembly on September 15 that it is ready for a discussion on the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs), which will encompass recruitment in previous governments as well.

The House witnessed a heated debate between ruling BJP and opposition Congress members when Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah sought a debate on the alleged scam by moving an adjournment motion, which was opposed by the government.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would raise issues related to the alleged PSI scam without going into the merit of the case. “It is the responsibility of the opposition to raise the issue, which has been receiving wide publicity in the media. Moreover, there were several allegations of involvement of legislators and ministers in the scam. ADGP Amrit Paul is among those who have been arrested,” he pointed out.

Minister says alleged PSI scam is not a recent development

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the issue is not a recent development, and therefore, not a fit case for discussion under an adjournment motion (Rule 60 of the House).

When Congress members M.B. Patil, R.V. Deshpande, Ramalinga Reddy and Priyank Kharge insisted, Mr. Madhuswamy said a notice given by the Congress should have mentioned the names of legislators and ministers involved in the alleged scam. "We are ready to discuss the PSI recruitment, and throw light on police recruitment in the past too... We are proud that our Home Minister ordered a probe into the recruitment process. We arrested an ADGP. You (Congress) only do political speeches," the Law Minister said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said many members would participate and a wider debate would take place if the issue was taken up for discussion under a different rule of the House.

Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe into alleged PSI scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating the alleged scam.

Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded that a judicial commission look into all recruitment of police personnel since 2006.

After Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri rejected a discussion under the adjournment motion, both Congress and ruling BJP members agreed to discuss recruitment of police personnel in the ongoing session. The discussion is likely to take place next week after the government’s reply to the debate on rain havoc in Karnataka.