Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is meaningless, says BJP national president Nadda

January 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Belagavi

J.P. Nadda, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, launched his political campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections and also inaugurated the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Sindgi in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi is a meaningless exercise. The main agenda of the Congress is to divide the country. All along the yatra, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has walked with people who have been working to divide the nation,” he said.

While the BJP had an agenda of vikas (development), the Congress’ agenda was vinash (destruction), claimed Mr. Nadda.

“The BJP governments, at the Centre and the State, have been providing pro-people governance with transparency and development. This is in complete contrast to the Congress style of governance that is full of corruption and nepotism. The people of this country have realised this and have decided to re-elect BJP governments and keep the Congress out of power everywhere,” he said.

Mr. Nadda claimed that the Congress had a history of creating social disharmony and anarchy in the country. “It is evident that it was the Congress that divided the country after independence,” he said, and added that it was only the BJP that could protect and preserve the rich culture, heritage, and customs of India and Karnataka.

He claimed that India was marching ahead in all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Modi sarkar had introduced and popularised online payment methods like UPI, laid unprecedented lengths of optical fibre networks, and increased export of electronic goods,” he said, and claimed that the BJP government had reduced poverty to less than 1%.

“Under the Congress rule, 92% of mobile phones used in India were imported. But now, over 97% of handsets are made in India. This is just one of the many examples to show the path of self reliance that India is moving on,” he said.

Mr. Modi recalled all the great writers, artists, and cultural leaders of Karnataka and no other Prime MInister had done it till now, he claimed.

Party leaders, B.S. Yediyurappa, C.N. Ashwath Narayana, Ramesh Jigajinagi, and others were present.

Mr. Nadda also launched a party membership drive and distributed pamphlets in Nagathan Assembly segment. He and other leaders paid respects to Siddeshwar Swami by visiting the Jnyaya Yogashram in Vijayapura earlier.