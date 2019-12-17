Congress behind violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act: Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit, has alleged that the Congress was behind the violent protests that has erupted in various parts of the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that for political gains, the Congress was inciting violence.

Justifying the CAA, he said that unable to withstand the discriminatory treatment meted out to them on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, a large number of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian families from these nations had migrated to India. The CAA was necessary for the upliftment of these families. He said that though the Centre had clarified that CAA was not against the interests of the Muslim community in India, the Congress that was frustrated by continuous electoral setbacks was trying to reap political benefits by misleading people over the issue.

Reacting strongly to the criticism from the Congress leaders that CAA was undemocratic, he said that the BJP need not learn lessons on democracy from the Congress that had imposed Emergency on the nation. Expressing displeasure against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said that speaking in a derogatory manner against personalities like Mr. Savarkar who had sacrificed their personal comforts to liberate India from the clutches of British rule, amounts to sedition. He alleged that by inciting violence over the issue of CAA, the Congress leaders were acting against the interests of the nation.

Mr. Kateel was felicitated by BJP district unit on the occasion. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, and S. Rudre Gowda, MLC, were present.