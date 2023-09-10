Congress begins poll preparations, conducts meetings of its frontal organisations in Mysuru

September 10, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress in Mysuru has kicked off its preparations for upcoming elections to local bodies and Lok Sabha by holding serial meetings of its frontal organisations on Friday and Saturday (September 8 and 9).

The meetings attended by the heads and office-bearers of each frontal organisation not only helped take stock of the situation, but also served to revitalise the party’s rank and file to face the coming elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayat as well as the Lok Sabha polls.

The two-day exercise was marked by back-to-back meetings of the party’s Mysuru district unit of each frontal organisation viz. Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj wing, Minorities wing, Women’s wing, Labour wing, Fishermen’s wing, Yuva Brigade, Scheduled Caste (SC) wing, Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing, Teachers’ wing and Youth Congress wing.

The serial meetings come at a time when the BJP and JD(S) were coming close to aligning with each other for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, posing a challenge to the continuation of Congress’ sway in the region.

Addressing a meeting of the Mysuru district SC wing on Saturday, September 9, president of Mysuru District Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar claimed that the Congress had polled more than 60 per cent of the vote in Mysuru district during the recent Assembly elections and said the credit for such a performance, the best in the last 40 years, goes to each party worker, who had toiled for the party.

The Congress won eight out of the eleven Assembly constituencies in Mysuru district, leaving two to JD(S) and just one to the BJP. He assured the loyal party workers that the Congress will never abandon them and assured them that all the loyal and honest party workers, who had served the party for a long time, will be suitably rewarded.

He also pointed out that the Dalit vote turned out to be decisive in the elections as the community united against the communalism. He said the Congress has always fought for the rights of Dalits, Minorities and Backward Classes.

He called upon the leaders of the party’s Mysuru district SC wing to hold meetings of its taluk level units, appoint office bearers and submit a report to the party’s district unit.

On Friday, the first day of the two-day meet, Mr. Vijaykumar, while addressing a meeting of the party’s Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj wing, called upon the gathering to ensure that the guarantee schemes of the Congress Government reached all households in the State.

The leaders addressing the meetings called upon the office bearers of all the frontal organisations to brace themselves up for the elections. Apart from the elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayat, elections to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Lok Sabha will also fall due in the coming months.

