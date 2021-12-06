Congress banking on money power to win polls: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Congress was trying to win the Legislative Council elections with money power as it had lost people’s support.

At a BJP convention at Attibele in Anekal taluk, the Chief Minister said the Congress had stooped to the level of using any means to win the elections. “Fielding those with moneybags as its candidates and making them pay big for the party kitty. Fall of morality in the Congress is very clear. People should show the Congress its place as the party is trying to win the elections through immoral splurge of money,” he said.

On Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s allegations that the BJP uses money and muscle power to win elections, Mr. Bommai said it was the Congress which indulges in it. “What morality do you have to talk about it when you are banking on money for selecting the candidate to fight the election? You (Siddaramaiah) did not bother to look at gram panchayats when in power. Your promise just ahead of the last polls to distribute one lakh houses has remained a promise,” he said.

He said the BJP government in the State had initiated action to build one lakh houses in urban areas and 4 lakh houses in rural areas. They would be completed in one-and-a-half years.

Expressing the view that comprehensive development of Bengaluru was possible only if the adjoining gram panchayat areas are well developed, Mr. Bommai said that all-round development of these villages was the objective of his Government. The revenue generated by industrialisation of Bengaluru would be utilised for the development of these gram panchayats, he added.

“Many entrepreneurs are showing keen interest to invest in Anekal. Our Government will prepare an exclusive ‘Anekal Vision’ document for the comprehensive development of Anekal on the lines of Bengaluru Vision,” Mr. Bommai said.