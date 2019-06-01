Congress bags highest number

The Congress has bagged the highest number of seats in the urban local bodies of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Out of the total 77 seats in the three urban local bodies in Mysuru district – Nanjangudu City Municipal Council, K.R. Nagar Town Municipal Council (TMC) and Bannur TMC, the Congress triumphed in 31, followed by JD(S), which bagged 23 and BJP, 18.

In neighbouring Chamarajanagar district, the Congress secured 22 of the 47 seats in the three ULBs of Gundlupete TMC and Yelandur and Hanur Town Panchayats. The BJP came second with 17 seats while the JD(S) won 6.