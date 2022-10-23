Congress attacks BJP over assault on woman by Somanna

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after a video of Housing Minister V. Somanna slapping a woman went viral, Congress demanded sacking of the Minister if the BJP government respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao’ statement.

Posing questions to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, the Congress said: “Dear Chief Minister, if your government respects women and if your government is committed to safety of women, sack Housing Minister V. Somanna immediately to prove your commitment.” In a series of tweets, the Congress said: “The assault on women mirrors the anti-women stance of BJP. When Chief Minister does not take action against the Minister in BJP government, how can he protect women in the State?”

Pointing to incidents in the past, the Congress said: “No legal action was initiated after BJP legislator Siddu Savadi attacked a pregnant women resulting in miscarriage. This time, it is the turn of Mr. Somanna and the government is as usual silent on the issue.” It said: “Everyone knows about Ramesh Jarkiholi (accused of raping a women) incident and BJP leaders (Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister) J.C. Madhuswamy and (former Minister) Arvind Limbavali had abused women.” The BJP has no moral right to even say the name of Rama, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah were among those who condemned the incident.