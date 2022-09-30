Congress assures govt. job to next of kin of COVID-19 patients who died of oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar, if voted to power

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has assured a government job each to the next of kin of COVID-19 patients who died allegedly due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar’s District Hospital in May 2021, if it comes to power in the State after the next Assembly elections.

The assurance was given to the family members who interacted with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra during a break in the padayatra between Gundlupet and Begur.

Briefing reporters on the interaction, the former Minister and KPCC’s communication wing head Priyank Kharge said family members of the 36 COVID-19 patients, who had died allegedly due to oxygen shortage when they were undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Chamarajanagar, sought the Congress’ support for their demand for adequate compensation.

With tribals

Mr. Gandhi also had another interaction with the tribals, who placed a list of demands, including their opposition to convert Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary into a tiger reserve. The tribals pointed out that an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 tribals reside in the forest region of M.M. Hills and leading a life would become very difficult for them if it was converted into a tiger reserve.

They also complained that the tribals in Bandipur National Park had still not been given the right to collect minor forest produce and eke out a living. The tribals also pointed out that the supply of nutritional food under the Integrated Child Development Services to the tribals was not running properly.

Book on Constitution

Meanwhile, writer Devanur Mahadeva, who is part of a group of civil society members extending support to the yatra, presented a book on the Indian Constitution to Mr. Gandhi in Gundlupet.