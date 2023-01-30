Congress asks poll panel to conduct probe into BJP’s attempt to lure voters by offering bribes

January 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has urged the Election Commission of India to expeditiously conduct an inquiry into alleged “sinister conspiracy” being hatched by the BJP government to “decimate electoral process and to hijack democracy” by offering bribes of ₹6,000 to each voter in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

This comes in the backdrop of BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi allegedly saying at a public rally that he is willing to pay ₹6,000 each to voters to defeat the Congress candidate in Belagavi. He was saying that he could outdo the Congress in spending.

On Monday, the KPCC delegation led by its working president Ramalinga Reddy and leaders V.S. Ugrappa on Monday submitted a petition to the EC through the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, and urged the EC to direct the registration of FIR against four persons, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to bribe voters.

The Congress also urged the EC to take steps for disqualification of Mr. Bommai and Mr. Jarkiholi as members of the Assembly and Mr. Nadda and Mr. Kateel as MPs.

The Congress said the ECI should direct the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate to initiate appropriate proceedings against the central and state leaders to unearth the source of ill-gotten money of ₹30,000 crore likely to be distributed to the voters of Karnataka.