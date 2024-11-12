 />
Congress asks police to book Krishna for ‘false’ accusations against CM

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman files a complaint with the Devaraja Police in this regard against activist Snehamayi Krishna

Published - November 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A Congress delegation led by KPCC spokesperson M.s Lakshman filing a complaint against activist Snehamayi Krishna at the Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru on Tuesday.

A Congress delegation led by KPCC spokesperson M.s Lakshman filing a complaint against activist Snehamayi Krishna at the Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A delegation of Mysuru Congress leaders led by KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman on Tuesday filed a complaint against activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land case which is being probed by the Lokayukta police, for making “false” and “baseless” allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The delegation filed its complaint with the Inspector of Devaraja Police Station here and sought action against Krishna accusing him of defaming the Chief Minister through unfounded allegations and creating an impression in the minds of the people with the “baseless” allegations in connection with the MUDA case.

Complaint against officer

In the complaint, Mr. Lakshman said Krishna has expressed doubts about the probe by the Lokayukta police and has filed a complaint against the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case to the Lokayukta ADGP. The Lokayukta police were yet to submit their enquiry report to the court as the investigation was still under way. When this is the case, how can he (Krishna) question the veracity of the investigation and mislead the public with “unwarranted” allegations, he asked.

Mr. Lakshman lashed out at Krishna for his allegation that the stamp duty for the registration of sites of the Chief Minister’s wife Parvathi was paid by the special tahsildar. “This is a false propaganda by him against the Chief Minister. The motive of his allegation is to divert the attention of the probe and mislead the people besides creating a bad image of the CM,” the KPCC said in its complaint copy.

‘Far from the truth’

“Krishna’s allegation is far from the truth as the stamp duty has to be paid by the person in whose name the site is being registered and the same was done. In case the person in whose name the site or sites are getting registered seek exemption, the name of the official who is present at the time of registration is mentioned in the stamp duty payment column. There is a provision for this in the law,” he argued.

He alleged that the JD(S) and the BJP were behind Krishna and the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy to denigrate the CM.

Mr. Lakshman said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also mentioned the same “baseless” allegation made by Krishna, saying that a “strong evidence” against the CM has been found for substantiating their accusations.

The Congress leader demanded that the police book a case against Krishna for the baseless allegations and arrest him for further investigation.

