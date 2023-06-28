Congress asks Council polls ticket aspirants to deposit ₹2 lakh each as KPCC building fund

June 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

For elections to six seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council, scheduled to be held in June next year (2024), the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has asked ticket aspirants to deposit ₹2 lakh each along with the application fee of ₹5,000.

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said elections to three seats each of graduates and teachers constituencies would be held in June 2024. All candidates who want to contest the elections should deposit ₹2 lakh each in the name of ‘President, KPCC Building Fund’ along with the application fee of ₹5,000 in the form of a demand draft.

During the recently held elections to the Legislative Assembly too, Mr. Shivakumar mobilised funds by directing all ticket aspirants to deposit ₹2 lakh each as the ‘KPCC building fund’ and the application fee of ₹5,000. Close to 1,500 aspirants had submitted applications by depositing ₹2.05 lakh each.

Mr. Shivakumar has also told leaders to make efforts to win the elections to the six seats of the Council next year by strengthening the party organisation, undertaking membership drive, and other preparatory work.