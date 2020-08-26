Congress asks Centre to release ₹5,000 crore for rain relief

KPCC working president Eshwar B. Khandre has urged the Centre to release ₹5,000 crore to the State for providing compensation to the rain-affected people of north Karnataka.
More than 80,000 hectares of standing crops, 3,000 houses, and 3,500 km of road were damaged in flood-affected 10,00 villages of 56 taluks, Mr. Khandre said at a press conference here on Wednesday.
Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is representing the State in Parliament, she has not announced any relief to the State, he alleged. The State’s exchequer was facing the threat of bankruptcy and the government had to take a delegation to the Centre to seek funds. He estimated the rain loss at ₹10,000 crore.
The BJP leaders have no courage to stand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek aid from the Centre for undertaking relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas, Mr. Khandre alleged.
Yatnal’s remarks
At Belagavi, former Minister and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that the Chief Minister had withdrawn funds sanctioned for the development of Vijayapura city.
Without naming B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Yatnal said: “The Chief Minister of a different party had sanctioned us ₹127 crore. But our party Chief Minister has withdrawn them in the name of the COVID -19 epidemic.”
