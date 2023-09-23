HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Congress appoints Ministers as observers to 28 Lok Sabha seats

September 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The KPCC has appointed 28 Ministers as observers to 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for identifying winnable candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, has asked Ministers to hold meetings with each constituency-level worker and submit a report on the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

While Home Minister G. Parameshwara has been appointed as observer to the Bengaluru North constituency, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh has been appointed to Bengaluru Rural. Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju has been appointed as the observer to Bengaluru Central segment and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru) constituency.

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.