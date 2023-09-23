Congress appoints Ministers as observers to 28 Lok Sabha seats

September 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The KPCC has appointed 28 Ministers as observers to 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for identifying winnable candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, has asked Ministers to hold meetings with each constituency-level worker and submit a report on the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

While Home Minister G. Parameshwara has been appointed as observer to the Bengaluru North constituency, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh has been appointed to Bengaluru Rural. Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju has been appointed as the observer to Bengaluru Central segment and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru) constituency.