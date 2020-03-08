‘Congress anti-national in the eyes of Gandhi’

Stating that it was Mahatma Gandhi who called those spreading canards and destroying public property as anti-nationals, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel described the Congress as anti-national as it was spreading canards in the name of CAA and destroying public property while staging protests against the law.

Addressing a programme to install S.A. Patil Kochbal as the new district unit president of the party here on Saturday evening, he said that as the Congress is spreading false information about CAA among the people, therefore, it is anti-national in the eyes of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also stating that Mahatma Gandhi, the former Prime Ministers late Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh all wanted to give Indian citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Mr. Kateel said that it was the Congress leaders of today who are opposing their decision.

He said that, after several decades, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had made the dream of those Congress leaders come true by getting the CAA passed in Parliament.

On the issue of Ram Temple, Mr. Kateel said that within two years, the BJP government will get a grand temple built at Ayodhya as the work is already under way now.

The Congress, which did not chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in its office for decades after Independence, Mr. Kateel said, is today chanting the slogan.

“Today, the same party is openly chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai in its office. This is the change brought about by Mr. Modi in India after taking charge as Prime Minister for the second time last year,” he said.

Describing B.S. Yediyurappa as a Chief Minister who always believed in wiping the tears off poor people’s eyes, he called the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a man who made people cry and another former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as a man who always cried.

“During the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah, 24 Hindu activists were killed. By allowing this to happen, Mr. Siddaramaiah had made people cry. Except giving protection to sand mafia and cow thieves, he did not give protection to Hindu activists. When Mr. Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister, except crying at every function he did nothing. But when Mr. Yediyurappa became Chief Minister, he made sure that flood-affected people got relief and thus, he tried to wipe the tears off poor people’s eyes,” he said.

Calling the BJP as the most democratic party which gives a platform even to a tea seller to become Prime Minister, he said that till today, the Congress has failed to elect a KPCC president after Dinesh Gundu Rao tendered his resignation a few months ago.

He advised the newly appointed district unit president of the party, Mr. Patil Kochbal, to work for the party to ensure that it wins all eight Assembly seats in the next elections.

Several leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, were present.