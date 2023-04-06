Congress announces second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections

April 06, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

After two days of hectic deliberations in New Delhi, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced a second list of candidates for 42 constituencies for elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, scheduled on May 10.

Four of the candidates had joined the Congress recently. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

N Y Gopalakrishna quit the BJP and membership of the Assembly to join the Congress. He was given the ticket to contest from Molakalmuru reserved (ST) constituency in Chitradurga district.

Baburao Chinchansur quit the Legislative Council and the BJP to join the Congress. He was given the ticket to contest from Gurmitkal in Kalaburagi district.

Both Mr Gopalakrishna and Mr Chinchansur were in the Congress before their joined the BJP. Mr Gopalakrishna joined the BJP in 2018 and Mr Chinchansur in 2019.

Mr Chinchansur is believed to have played a vital role in the defeat of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

S R Srinivas is a four-time MLA who resigned from the Legislative Assembly and the JD(S) to join the Congress. He would contest from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district.

V S Patil left the BJP to join the Congress recently. He was given the ticket to contest from Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district.

Y.S.Y. Datta, who quit the JD(S) to join the Congress in January 2023, was denied the ticket for Kadur in Chikkamagaluru constituency. The Congress has given the ticket to Anand K.S.

The Congress had released its first list of 124 candidates on March 25. The party is yet to announce its candidates for 58 constituencies.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and counting will be held on May 13.

Kolar not in the second list

In the second list, the Congress did not announce the name of its candidate for Kolar constituency. Former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who wants to contest from two constituencies, has sought a ticket to contest from Kolar.

Mr Siddaramaiah’s name was in the first list and he was told to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru district.

Ex-Ministers in second list

Several former Ministers have been given tickets. They include Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad), Santhosh S. Lad (Kalghatgi), H. Anjaneya (Holalkere SC), Kimmane Rathnakar (Thirthahalli), B. Shivaram (Belur) and R.B. Thimmapur (Mudhol SC).

In Melukote constituency in Mandya district, the Congress has decided to support Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

In Madikeri constituency, the Congress has given the ticket to Mantar Gowda, son of A. Manju, who is the JD(S) candidate in Arkalgud in Hassan district.

In Badami constituency, the party will field Bheemasen B. Chimanakatti. In 2018, Congress had fielded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who scraped past BJP’s B. Sriramulu by a narrow margin.

In Channagiri constituency, the party gave the ticket to Basavaraju V. Shivaganga. Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa of the BJP was arrested after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail application in a bribery case relating to his tenure as chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

In Chamundeshwari in Mysuru district, the party fielded Siddhegowda. Mr Siddaramaiah lost in this constituency in 2018 against G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S).

Candidates in Bengaluru

The party has fielded S Balaraj Gowda in Yeshwantpur and Keshava Murthy in Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies in Bengaluru.

In 2018, Congress candidate S.T. Somashekar won the Yeshwantpur seat, but later joined the BJP in 2019.

In 2018, Minister K. Gopalaiah won the Mahalakshmi Layout seat on the JD(S) ticket, but later joined the BJP in 2019.

In Yelahanka constituency, Keshav Rajanna B. was given the ticket. In Padmanabhanagar constituency, V. Raghunath Naidu was given the ticket.

Diversity in list of candidates

In the list of 42 candidates, tickets were given to four persons belonging to Scheduled Caste, and two of Scheduled Tribe.

There are three Muslim candidates — Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif (Vijayapura), Iqbal Ansari (Gangavathi) and Iqbal Ahmed (Tumakuru).

Status of other parties

The ruling BJP is yet to announce its list of candidates. The BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting is scheduled in New Delhi on April 8 where the party is expected to clear the first list of candidates.

The JD(S) announced its first list of 93 candidates.

