Congress and Kharge fought all odds to get special status to KK region: Rahul Gandhi

Actor Ramya joins Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raichur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had entered Karnataka through Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on September 30, completed its Karnataka leg with a public meeting in Raichur city on Saturday, having covered 500 kilometres in the State.

“It is the last day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka and we have walked over 500 km in the State. Heavy rain, hot sun, and harsh winds could not stop our yatra. I am overwhelmed by the support and love you showed on the yatra,” Mr. Gandhi said at the public meeting.

The yatra moved to Andhra Pradesh for a few days before again entering to Karnataka via the steel bridge built across the Tungabhadra in Raichur district on Friday. Actor and Congress leader Ramya joined the yatra for the first time at Raichur.

In his address, Mr. Gandhi congratulated the people of Kalyana Karnataka for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the region, to the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president. Mr. Gandhi recalled how Mr. Kharge and the Congress fought all the odds to amend the Constitution to insert Article 371(J) and offer a Special Status to the region.

“When the BJP was in power, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani refused to accept the long pending demand for Article 371 (J). But, the Congress fulfilled it. Because of the monumental achievement, the region has got over 40,000 government jobs, lakhs of medical and engineering seats, and ₹10,000 special grants for infrastructure development. The sad thing is that the current BJP government is not implementing the Article 371 (J). There are still 60,000 jobs that the people of the region should get,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that they will come the way of people once the party comes to power.

Two inspirations

Mr. Gandhi continued to attack the BJP and the RSS for “spreading hate and violence” among the people. He hailed 12th Century poet and reformer Basaveshwara and the architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by stating that the thoughts of the two were the inspiration for the yatra.

Re-entering the State from Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border in the morning, Mr. Gandhi interacted with many people throughout the walk, including the medical students who were holding placards demanding All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Raichur. He interacted with several people, including MNREGA workers.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah were among the prominent Congress leaders who participated in the last day of the yatra in the State.

The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir had been launched at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 8 and it entered the Karnataka on September 30 after completing its Tamil Nadu and Kerala legs. A massive rally was organised in Ballari on October 15 to mark the completion of 1,000 km of the yatra.

Priyanka disappoints fans

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and sister of Mr. Gandhi, who was scheduled to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raichur on Saturday, did not turn up, disappointing her fans in the region.

Hoardings, banners, and cutouts were put all over the city, especially on the route of the yatra, welcoming Ms. Priyanka. None of the Congress leaders, including Mr. Gandhi, said anything about the reasons for the cancellation of her trip to Raichur at the eleventh hour.