HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress and BJP trade barb on Janaspandana

November 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Congress and Opposition BJP traded barbs on the Janaspandana programme in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part on Monday.

Terming the event as “Bogus Darshana”, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said that if Janaspandana had been held in district centres, it would have helped thousands of people. “What is the use if the Chief Minister hears limited number of grievances? When Karnataka is reeling under drought, all Ministers are involved in campaigning in Telangana elections.”

Hitting back at the detractors, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the administration that had slackened during the BJP has been improved, and that effort has been made to take it to the people’s doorstep. “Without getting their grievances redressed, people were in distress during the BJP rule. Janaspandana is a huge success and many have found problems addressed on the spot.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the BJP on the reasons for delay in release of funds from the Centre. He said that the BJP always indulges in spreading lies, and that it should prove guarantees have not reached people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.