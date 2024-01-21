Congress and BJP spar over declaring holiday in Karnataka on January 22

January 21, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst demand by the opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) to declare a public holiday on Monday on the occasion of consecration of the Ram idol at Ayodhya, the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on January 21 said that the Congress government neither needs lesson on religion nor pressure should be brought on the government for declaring holiday.

“We have continued our culture and tradition by following rituals. We do not need lessons from others on religion and devotion. Pressure should also be not brought on the government [to declare holiday],” the Deputy Chief Minister told presspersons here. His response came after both opposition parties urged the Government to declare public holiday on Monday. “We do not use devotion, respect and religion for publicity. We also believe that prayers help us and that is why we have asked people to offer prayers”.

Pointing out at an earlier direction from Muzrai department to over 33,000 Muzrai temples in the State to offer special prayers on January 22, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Even before others could tell us, Muzrai department has directed for special poojas in muzrai temples. Whatever rituals and poojas have to be conducted in temples, they will be done.” He said: “There is Ram in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name and Shiva in my name. There is no need for others to preach us nor bring pressure on us. We will execute our responsibility. There should be religion in politics, but politics should not be there in religion.”

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka urged the State Government to declare a public holiday on January 22. Since several programmes have been organised across the State, not declaring the holiday could come in the way of celebrating Pran Prathisthapane of Sri Rama’s idol at Ayodhya by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Mr. Ashoka said: Every home and all pilgrimage centres are celebrating by lighting of lamps and by organising Sri Rama Aradhane. Centre has also declared half a day holiday on Monday. To enable people to participate in the celebration, it is better to declare holiday”.

Terming the government’s decision not to declare a holiday on Monday as “unfortunate”, the BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra told presspersons here that Monday was a historic day and people across the globe are waiting for the event. Both BJP and JD (S) have urged the State Government to declare the holiday to enable people to watch this historic event. Unfortunately, Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not taken decision to declare holiday. Even now it is not too late and the government can take a decision”.

Endorsing the BJP views, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the BJP is reflecting the sentiment of the common man, who is demanding the public holiday.