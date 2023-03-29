Congress and BJP seek to snatch five seats from each other in Bengaluru

March 29, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The political matrix in Bengaluru city is characterised by an irony: There seems to be an evident pro-incumbency factor for the MLAs individually, even as their political parties may face anti-incumbency. Of the 28 MLAs in the city, 23 have served at least two consecutive terms as a legislator. All four MLAs from Congress and JDS, who defected to BJP in 2019 under ‘Operation Kamala’, won back their constituencies.

With opposition parties finding it hard to get a credible candidate to take on the incumbent, the real fight boils down to a handful of constituencies that either of the parties seeks to snatch from the other. Sources in Congress and BJP revealed that they are focusing on five seats each that they feel have the potential to swing. In the rest of the constituencies, the parties seem to have given their opponent a virtual walkover, including in the four seats of defectors from Congress and JDS.

Internal surveys

Internal surveys by BJP have identified Mahadevapura, Chickpet and Bengaluru South constituencies as potential seats where the party may lose in May, sources in the party said. These three seats are on the “hit list” of Congress. “We are also focusing on Rajajinagar and Govindaraj Nagar, where we are very confident of winning,” said Ramalinga Reddy, Working President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and one of the senior-most MLAs of the city.

While Congress lost Chickpet and Rajajinagar with a margin of less than 10,000 in 2018, it is also confident of winning Mahadevapura and Bengaluru South, which it has lost for the past three times now and with large margins. A senior Congress leader claimed that there was “palpable anti-incumbency” against the sitting MLA in these constituencies, as revealed by surveys by both Congress and BJP. However, the party is still struggling to decide on its candidates in these constituencies, and there are multiple aspirants for each of these seats, threatening to upset the party’s calculations.

BJP’s target

Meanwhile, BJP is focusing its energies on five seats - Jayanagar and Dasarahalli that it held till 2018; Vijayanagar and Byatarayanapura that it lost by less than 5,000 votes, apart from Shivajinagar. “Jayanagar and Dasarahalli have a strong BJP presence, and the party has won multiple times before 2018, and we will win them back this time. We lost Vijayanagar and Byatarayanapura with a very narrow margin and hope to win them this time,” said N.R. Ramesh, president, BJP, Bengaluru South.

However, senior Congress leader and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said that the BJP’s calculations of winning seats that it lost by narrow margins in 2018 were misguided. “Last time, there was anti-incumbency against Congress. But this time, the situation is different; there is anti-incumbency against BJP, which will help us,” he said.

‘Adjustment politics’

Meanwhile, a recent meeting of the BJP Bengaluru unit turned stormy with a section of the party alleging that several of its city MLAs were in cahoots with Congress leaders, indulging in “adjustment politics” affecting the party’s prospects, sources said. The section demanded that Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy be fielded against Ramalinga Reddy in BTM Layout and R. Ashok be fielded against Mr. Gowda in Byatarayanapura. However, the incumbent MLAs are unlikely to shift constituencies, the source said.