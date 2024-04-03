Congress and BJP candidates file nominations for Chamarajanagar constituency

April 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress candidate Sunil Bose and BJP candidate S. Balaraju filed their respective nomination papers for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mr. Bose, son of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwar among others while submitting the nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, who is also the Election Officer, Mr. Balaraju was accompanied by BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and N .Mahesh, besides former Gundlupet MLA Niranjan Kumar at the time of submitting the nomination papers.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah led a huge rally from Bhuvaneshwari rally through the double road and other streets of Chamarajanagar town in a show of strength. Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Parameshwar, Mr. Mahadevappa and Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh and others participated in the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Go Back’ posters

However, hours before the submission of his nomination papers, “Go Back” posters surfaced in parts of Chamarajanagar town against Sunil Bose accusing him of involvement in sand mafia.

Taking serious exception to the display of the posters, Mr. Bose said the High Court had acquitted him of the charges relating to sand mining, but the rival BJP was resorting to a misinformation campaign to malign him ahead of the elections. “If the charges of sand mining against him are proved, I will not file my nominations,” he said.

He alleged that his political rivals had resorted to the poster campaign out of “desperation” and the people of Chamarajanagar constituency will give a befitting reply in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahadevappa said a police complaint has been lodged against the miscreants from the BJP for displaying the posters.

Assets and liabilities

Meanwhile, the affidavit submitted by Mr. Bose shows that he possesses movable assets worth ₹3.53 crore while the worth of immovable assets in his name is ₹4.31 crore. His liabilities amount to ₹5.56 crore.

While he has declared that he has not been convicted for any criminal offence, Mr. Bose in his affidavit has mentioned a pending criminal case registered against him in Nanjangud Rural police station for distribution of buttermilk and fruits to the public and party workers while canvassing for votes on March 28, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balaraju, in his affidavit, has shown movable assets amounting to ₹17.03 lakh in his name, ₹56.74 lakh in the name of his wife, besides ₹8.94 lakh and ₹6.9 lakh respectively in the names of his dependents.

The immovable assets in his name amount to ₹55 lakh while the immovable assets in his wife’s name amount to ₹2.1 crore. The immovable assets in the name of his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and two dependent children amounts to ₹ 2 crore, ₹75 lakh and ₹4 lakh.

Though he does not have any liabilities, his wife has an outstanding housing loan amount of ₹ 38.87 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.