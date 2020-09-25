Congress alleges ‘mega scam’ in BDA

Bengaluru

The Congress on Thursday urged the government to set up a commission under a Supreme Court judge or special investigation team under the Chief Justice of the High Court to probe what it termed a “mega corruption scandal in BDA that has shocked the State”.

Moving an adjournment motion in the Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil alleged that the party had evidence in terms of bank transactions, WhatsApp chat, and telephonic conversations to show that bribe had changed hands in the ₹666.22- crore housing complex work being executed by the BDA.

“We believe the staff at the Chief Minister’s office and home office are involved in the case. So, we are demanding a high-level inquiry,” he added.

Further, Mr. Patil alleged that a former BDA Commissioner had received ₹12 crore as bribe following which, he was transferred while ₹7 crore came as bribe through RTGS transfers from Kolkata-based shell companies to an individual named Shashidhar. “The State government should initiate action against the former BDA Commissioner under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he urged.

While Mr. Patil was making submission to move the motion, the BJP led by Ayanur Manjunath and others took objection, and urged Chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty to reject the motion. Raising technical points, they said an adjournment motion cannot be moved without completing Question Hour and Zero Hour. A war of words ensued between the ruling and the Opposition benches before the Chairman intervened and allowed Mr. Patil to speak.

Eventually, the Chairman ruled that the issue would not be taken up as adjournment motion but converted as discussion under the Rule 330 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Council.