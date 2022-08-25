Congress alleges corruption in Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board

Congress leaders said that the State government was neglecting the backward region and encouraging corruption in the KKRDB

Special Correspondent KALABURAGI:
August 25, 2022 01:22 IST

Congress leaders Allamaprabhu Patil and Sharan Kumar Modi during the Padayatre at Hirapur in Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency on August 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Coming down on the ruling BJP government, Congress leaders Allamaprabhu Patil and Sharan Kumar Modi alleged that BJP leaders, hand in glove with contractors, were misappropriating public funds released to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

Addressing a public meeting at Hirapur in Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency, the Congress leaders said that the State government was neglecting the backward region and encouraging corruption in the KKRDB, as it did elsewhere.

“BJP leaders talk volumes about the development of Kalyana Karnataka bud do hardly anything to fight the backwardness. The BJP government in the State has not released enough funds to KKRDB for development works. The little amount it released is being misappropriated by the BJP leaders in connivance with the corrupt officials and the contractors,” Mr. Patil said. The public meeting was held as part of Congress’ Padayatre in all Assembly constituencies to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Block Congress leaders Lingaraj Kanni, Lingaraj Tarafile, Vanishree Sagarkar, Santosh Melinamani and others participated in the event.

