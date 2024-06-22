Congress aiming to win in all Assembly by-elections in State, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Congress party is aiming to win in all the three impending by-elections to the Assembly in the State, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

By-elections to Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur Assembly constituencies in the State had become imminent after the MLAs representing them – former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and E. Tukaram respectively - were successfully elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent elections.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a two-day State-level Yoga Convention 2024 organised by Karnataka Yoga Teachers Federation in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Rao said Congress represented Sandur while BJP represented Shiggaon and JD(S) held Channapatna. “Our aim is to win all the three constituencies in the by-elections,” he said.

The Congress party has already constituted separate committees comprising party leaders to visit the constituencies, consult with local leaders and submit reports to the party leadership and facilitate the process of selection of a suitable candidate.

While Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy heads the Committee constituted for Channapatna constituency, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad leads the Committee for Shiggaon Assembly constituency. Minister for Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan heads the Committee constituted for Sandur Assembly segment, he said.

The Congress follows a process for candidate selection under which the Committees will visit the constituency, consult the local leaders, and submit a report based on which the Congress leadership makes a final decision on the selection of a candidate.

He played down the speculation over Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar entering the poll fray for the by-polls from Channapatna Assembly segment. Mr. Rao said Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, has already made it clear that he was an MLA representing Kanakapura at present, but had added that he was ready to do whatever the party leadership decides.

Referring to Mr. Shivakumar’s recent visit to Channapatna and his statements relating to his candidature in the impending by-polls, Mr. Rao said the Deputy Chief Minister had visited Channapatna to encourage the party workers and leaders in the wake of the party candidate D.K. Suresh’s loss in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He had visited Channapatna to ask the partymen to remain united and face the by-polls with courage.

Reacting to Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy’s reported statement questioning the reason for Mr. Shivakumar’s visit to Channapatna, an area that he had not bothered to visit after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Rao pointed out that Mr. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh had competently taken care of the development of entire Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency including Channapatna Assembly segment during his tenure as the MP.

As the by-elections were imminent and preparations needed to be made for the electoral battle, there was nothing wrong in Mr. Shivakumar’s visit to Channapatna, he said.

