Congress activists take out protest rally

July 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress activists took out a rally in Belagavi on Wednesday against the refusal by the Union government to provide additional foodgrains to Karnataka.

They walked from the Rani Channamma Circle to the office of Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi. They sat in dharna in front of her office and raised slogans against the Union government.

District Youth Congress president Kartik Patil said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has withheld allocation of foodgrains only to ensure that the Congress government fails to keep its guaranteed promise of 10 kg of rice to the people.

“The Union government is hoarding more than enough foodstock. But it is diverting them for making ethanol and not to feed the hungry. This is gross injustice,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that the State is not asking for free allocation but is offering to buy it at a rate of ₹34 per kg. And, it is willing to spend for transportation also. But the Centre is not interested in the welfare of the poor. It is interested only in the well being of the rich, he said.

The protestors also raised slogans against MPs from Karnataka who are not raising the issue in Parliament or who are not appealing to the Union Ministers concerned to release additional stock of rice to Karnataka.

Leaders Bunty Shelke, Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Desai, Yallappa Singe, Gopal Dalwai, Aqif Bepari and others were present.

