Congress accuses Snehamayi Krishna of trying to influence MUDA probe by Lokayukta

Turning the heat on activist Snehamayi Krishna the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshman, submitted a complaint to Lokayukta police accusing him of trying to influence the investigating agency, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta police, on the directives of the special court, registered an FIR and was investigating the complaint of Snehamayi Krishna who had alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 compensatory sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The crux of his complaint was that Mr. Siddaramaiah had a role in the illegal allotment; hence, the entire issue had to be probed.

Mr. Lakshman, who filed a counter-complaint against Snehamayi Krishna, alleged that the latter visited the office of the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police almost daily and tried to put pressure on the investigating agency.

Referring to media statements by Mr. Krishna, Mr. Lakshman said that they were intended to create confusion in the minds of the public and send a wrong signal. “Besides, he has also accused me of trying to destroy evidence and bear pressure on Lokayukta which is far from the truth and hence the decision to file a counter-complaint against him,” said Mr. Lakshman.

The KPCC spokesperson also accused the RTI activist of creating fake documents and submitting it to Lokayukta and alleged that it was part of a larger conspiracy to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Hence to ensure the probity of the investigation and to allow the agency to function without being pressurised, it was imperative to arrest Snehamayi Krishna till the ongoing probe into the MUDA case was completed by the Lokayukta, said Mr. Lakshman.

The complaint submitted to the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police office also alleged that there were 40 FIRs registered against Snehamayi Krishna in Mysuru district pertaining to extortion and blackmail all of which were related to real estate transactions.

’Demand for CBI probe vindicated’

Reacting to the complaint filed against him Mr. Snehamayi Krishna said this vindicates his claims that the Lokayukta could not be expected to conduct a fair investigation and justified his demand for CBI probe.

“Mr. Lakshman’s complaint is another attempt to bring pressure on Lokayukta and intimidate me and has lent credence to my demand for a CBI probe,” he added.

