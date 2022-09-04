Congress accuses police of manhandling its women workers during protest

The Congress has accused the High Grounds police of manhandling party’s women workers during a protest against price rise and against BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, who is accused of misbehaving with a Congress worker.

The incident occurred when activists of Mahila Congress were staging a protest against the legislator who is accused of misbehaving with Ruth Sagai Mary, a Congress worker, when she approached him with a petition. He is accused of verbally abusing her and snatching the petition.

On Sunday, the Congress workers, led by Mahila Congress State president Pushpa Amarnath, were protesting against Mr. Limbavali’s alleged behaviour and against price rise.

A note from the Congress said that the police manhandled women workers while they were being taken into custody. The Congress said that the protest was against the alleged harassment of women during BJP rule.