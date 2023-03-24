ADVERTISEMENT

Congress accuses Karnataka government of delaying action on quota hike for SC/STs

March 24, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Opposition party accused BJP government of not sending proposal for inclusion of hiked reservation in 9th schedule of Constitution to the Centre for the last four to five months

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former Deputy CM G. Parameshwara, take part in a protest on the SC/ST reservation, in Bengaluru on March 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Congress organised a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally accusing the Karnataka government of delay in recommending to the Centre to bring the new legislation increasing reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

On March 24, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar accused the BJP government of ‘neglecting the SC and ST community’ and not recommending to the Centre to include the newly-enacted law under the 9th schedule of the Constitution immediately after enacting the law. “The government had not sent the proposal to the Centre for the last four months,” he alleged.

The Cabinet had decided to send the proposal to the Centre in February 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 23, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma wrote to the Union Home Secretary to include the Karnataka SCs and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Act, 2022, that increased reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%, in the 9th Schedule.

The police detained some Congress leaders, including Mr Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwara, B.K. Hariprasad, V.S. Ugrappa, and Saleem Ahmed.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary, AICC, alleged, “The BJP and Bommai government are employing the most disgraceful tactics to try and prevent their impending doom in the upcoming polls. Their strategy for SC/ST votes is 3D – Dupe, Deceive, Defraud.”

The Bommai-led government had not implemented the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report for nearly four years until Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress demanded answers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The BJP was silent on increasing the existing SC/ST reservation in Karnataka,” the Congress leader claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US