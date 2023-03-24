HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress accuses Karnataka government of delaying action on quota hike for SC/STs

Opposition party accused BJP government of not sending proposal for inclusion of hiked reservation in 9th schedule of Constitution to the Centre for the last four to five months

March 24, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former Deputy CM G. Parameshwara, take part in a protest on the SC/ST reservation, in Bengaluru on March 24, 2023.

Opposition leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former Deputy CM G. Parameshwara, take part in a protest on the SC/ST reservation, in Bengaluru on March 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Congress organised a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally accusing the Karnataka government of delay in recommending to the Centre to bring the new legislation increasing reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

On March 24, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar accused the BJP government of ‘neglecting the SC and ST community’ and not recommending to the Centre to include the newly-enacted law under the 9th schedule of the Constitution immediately after enacting the law. “The government had not sent the proposal to the Centre for the last four months,” he alleged.

The Cabinet had decided to send the proposal to the Centre in February 2023.

On March 23, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma wrote to the Union Home Secretary to include the Karnataka SCs and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Act, 2022, that increased reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%, in the 9th Schedule.

The police detained some Congress leaders, including Mr Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwara, B.K. Hariprasad, V.S. Ugrappa, and Saleem Ahmed.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary, AICC, alleged, “The BJP and Bommai government are employing the most disgraceful tactics to try and prevent their impending doom in the upcoming polls. Their strategy for SC/ST votes is 3D – Dupe, Deceive, Defraud.”

The Bommai-led government had not implemented the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report for nearly four years until Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress demanded answers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The BJP was silent on increasing the existing SC/ST reservation in Karnataka,” the Congress leader claimed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.