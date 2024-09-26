GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress accuses JD(S), BJP of intimidating Lokayukta

Published - September 26, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Thursday accused the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP of intimidating the Lokayukta and flayed it for attempting to bring pressure on the institution to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshman told media persons that the special court for people’s representatives in Bengaluru has already issued directions to the Lokayukta to register an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah to pave way for investigation of allotment of sites to his wife M.R. Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

“The Lokayukta is duty bound to follow the court directives and will comply with its orders as per the provisions of the law. Yet, the opposition parties thought it fit to bring pressure on Lokayukta to register an FIR against the Chief Minister and this is nothing short of intimidation,” said Mr. Lakshman.

He said both the JD(S) and the BJP have entered the office of the Lokayukta in Mysuru in support of their demands and this tantamount to preventing government officials from discharging their duties.

“This is an offence as per the law and hence the Congress will file a complaint against the JD(S) and BJP for trying to disrupt the functioning of the institution and seek the arrest of those involved,” Mr. Lakshman added.

