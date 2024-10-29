Congress accuses BJP of turning Waqf issue into Hindu-Muslim row for political benefits

Some Congress leaders said in Vijayapura on Tuesday that the BJP has turned the Waqf issue into a Hindu-Muslim row for political benefits.

“The BJP has communalised the issue. But it is the same party that issued notices to Hindu and non-Muslim farmers to alienate property during its reign in the State,” Congress leader and former MLA Raju Algur told reporters.

“BJP leaders are accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu and of following appeasement politics. But it is the BJP that issued notices to farmers who are Hindus during its rule in 2022. This shows that the BJP is not a true protector of Hindus. It is only using this issue for political interests,” Prof. Algur said.

He released a list of names of Hindus and other non-Muslim farmers who received notices during the BJP rule.

The names include Ashoka Shankrappa Varti, Badiyala Jamana Lahori, Govinda Tammannappa, Girimalalingappa Sivalingappa Channal, A. Sanjay Kumar Sashimalla Jain, Mahaveera Shankaralal Oswala, Ravi Ramanna Madara, Basappa Shidappa Bangari and Mahalingaiah Nagayya Hiremath.

“Where was the BJP’s love for Hindus when these notices were issued?” he questioned.

“At least 25 farmers received notices from the Waqf Board in 2022. Notices have also been given during the Chief Ministerships of BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, he said.

“BJP MP Tejaswi Surya said that the Congress government has mutated nine acres of land in Honavad village in favour of the Waqf Board. However, this graveyard land was mutated by the Bommai government in 2022,” Prof. Alagur said.

BJP leaders are creating confusion in the minds of the people and spreading fear. They are misleading farmers over the Waqf issue. The Waqf Board is an autonomous body functioning under the Constitution, with its members appointed by the government. The Waqf tribunal is not a private body. It is a judicial body headed by the district judge who is appointed by the High Court, he said.

He posed some questions to the BJP, including how many property belonging to farmers and public have been recovered as Waqf property during the BJP tenure and how many of these property have been mutated and registered as Waqf property?

Congress District president Mallikarjun S. Loni, KPCC spokesperson S.M. Patil Ganihar, Congress leader Abdul Hamid Mushrif, district president Gangadhar Sambanni and others were present at the press meet.

Minister criticises BJP

“The hate-filled politics of the BJP is deplorable,” Minister M.B. Patil said in a social media post.

The BJP is forgetting that between 2019 and 2022, when it was ruling the State, Waqf Board notices were issued to farmers across Vijayapura district, he said.

He said that the BJP has no real love for the Hindus and is communalising various issues for political benefits. He also asked the BJP State unit to fix its internal dissidence before attempting to comment on the Congress government.

The so-called fact-finding team did not include senior local leaders like Ramesh Jigajinagi and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. It was reconstituted after Mr. Yatnal criticised State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra. It should put its house in order first, he said.