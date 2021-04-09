Congress accuses BJP of trying to buy votes in Maski

YADGIR

09 April 2021

The Congress has demanded legal action against the BJP for allegedly distributing money to voters.

Holding a protest at Maski on Friday, the Congress demanded that election officials take legal action against the BJP workers who allegedly distributed money to voters in Durga Camp and Gowdanabhavi villages.

R. Dhruvanarayan, KPCC working president and former MP, Amare Gowda Bayyapur, U.T. Khader, and Krishna Byre Gowda, MLAs, and former Minister H.M. Revanna were among those who participated in the protest. They addressed a gathering outside the office of the election officer and said that BJP has been distributing money and luring voters to vote for it in the Maski byelection. They claimed that Congress workers strongly resisted their action, but the BJP persisted using “muscle power”.

They said that while the Congress wants a “peaceful, fair and free election”, the BJP, “which doesn’t have faith in the Constitution”, has been encouraging illegal activities.

Vehicular movement in the town was hit for a while.