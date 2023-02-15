Congress accuses BJP of inflating and finalising tenders to raise money for Karnataka Assembly elections

February 15, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - bengaluru

Congress leaders accused the Karnataka government of inflating tender costs and finalising them in a tearing hurry before the code of conduct kicks in for Assembly elections to be held in April-May. They said that they would raise this issue in the ongoing session of the legislature and also approach the court.

Addressing a joint media conference on February 15, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar alleged such activities in Public Works, Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Power and several other departments.

Opposition cites letter by BJP MLA alleging irregularities

The leaders cited the example of BJP’s Hosadurga MLA Goolihatti Shekhar alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in the tender process for various boards, including the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL) in the Department of Water Resources.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Department of Water Resources earlier this month, Mr. Shekhar had demanded that the government revoke tender work orders worth ₹22,200 crore in the Upper Bhadra Project citing lack of transparency and alleging irregularities.

“If the actual tender cost is ₹500 crore, it is being inflated to ₹1,000 crore. We are ready to provide proof. In some cases, this is happening with Cabinet approval, but in other cases, it is happening without Cabinet approval in a hurry within seven days. MLAs are given charge of such projects, and they are finalising the transactions with the promise by contractors of giving a certain sum of money before the election process kicks in,” alleged Mr. Shivakumar.

‘Congress will go to court with allegations of corruption against BJP’

Mr. Siddaramaiah called it a continuation of the ‘40% commission business’ of the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai keeps asking for proof every time we raise the corruption issue. Isn’t the letter written by their own MLA proof of what is happening?” Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the entire process has the blessings of the Chief Minister’s office. “We will not only raise it in the Assembly, but also take the issue to court,” said the former Chief Minister.

Mr. Surjewala hit out at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption. “We are warning all the people involved that when Congress comes into power, we will constitute an enquiry,” he said.